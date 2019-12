CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Cheektowaga Post Office will be open for the next two Sundays.

A spokesperson for USPS says it’s a way for customers to get a jump start on the busy holiday shipping season.

The facility on Galleria Drive will be open on Sunday, December 15 and the 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.