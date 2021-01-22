Top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was recently sold in Cheektowaga.

The ticket, which is worth $31,782, came from the J&M Convenient Food Shop at 2365 William St. Another ticket worth the same amount was sold in Suffolk County.

The winning numbers for the January 21 drawing were: 6-8-26-32-34.

TAKE 5 drawings take place every night at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss