Top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was recently sold in Cheektowaga.

The ticket, which is worth $31,782, came from the J&M Convenient Food Shop at 2365 William St. Another ticket worth the same amount was sold in Suffolk County.

The winning numbers for the January 21 drawing were: 6-8-26-32-34.

TAKE 5 drawings take place every night at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.