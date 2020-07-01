Topping out ceremony to mark end of construction at Buffalo Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA workers, along with local and state leaders, will celebrate a major construction milestone at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Renovations on the west end will be complete, as crews put the final piece of steel into place for their topping out event. The tradition symbolizes good luck.

Renovations on the west end of the airport began last May. They’re supposed to help cut down on congestion at security.

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Sen. Tim Kennedy are expected to be there.

Below, watch the topping out ceremony at 10 a.m.