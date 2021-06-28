Tops reminds shoppers to check Monopoly tickets for prizes even after game officially ends

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The latest top prize winner in Tops’ Monopoly Rip It and Win It game is a Cheektowaga resident.

Maureen was home alone when she realized she won.

“I had to look at them three times because I couldn’t believe it. I’ve never won anything like this before, so this is big,” she said. Immediately, she contacted her husband and son to share the news.

Maureen was the winner of $10,000 in food and fuel.

Tops says that even though the campaign has ended, winning tickets are still out there, and people can still win a variety of prizes.

MORE | Buffalo Beauts sold to new owner