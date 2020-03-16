Town of Cheektowaga declares State of Emergency

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A State of Emergency has been declared by Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski due to the emergency conditions of COVID-19.

Benczkowski says this is in effect as of noon today until further notice.

The supervisor issued this statement on Monday:

“We are encouraging residents to remain calm, to not rush to stores to overbuy items in bulk and clear out store shelves, and to understand that this state of emergency does not mean a state of isolation. We are asking those who are sick to stay home and contact their primary care providers if you believe you are showing symptoms or were in contact with someone who was, do not go to the emergency room. We encourage residents to continue to go to work, but please do not travel unnecessarily or go anywhere if you are sick. I, as Town Supervisor, ask for public cooperation during this time of emergency.”