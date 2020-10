CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski says the overnight winter parking ban will now start December 1.

It was originally scheduled to begin November 1 and town officials say they will reevaluate the status of the overnight winter parking ban at that time based on weather forecasts.

Benczkowski asks residents to remove vehicles from the street allowing plows to get down the street for efficient snow removal.