Town of Cheektowaga Emergency Response System getting funding for improvements

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Cheektowaga’s Emergency Response System is getting some much-needed funding for improvements.

Officials say the system has been weak in certain neighborhoods for years.

This causes radio communication problems for police and firefighters responding to emergencies.

Senator Tim Kennedy, the Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor, and police and fire officials announced the money today.

The cost of the project is about $1 million.

$500,000 of that critical funding is coming from the state.