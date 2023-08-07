CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A tractor-trailer crashed into the Monroe Tractor building in Cheektowaga around 4 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Genesee Street west of Transit Road during the evening commute.

Cheektowaga police were attending to those involved in the crash, though no word on injuries was immediately available.

Genesee was closed from Holtz Drive to Transit, a span of roughly a mile, while authorities responded to the crash, but began to reopen as of 6 p.m. You can view our interactive Traffic Map here.

Monroe Tractor is a commercial and industrial equipment supplier. The company was founded in Henrietta in 1951 and has expanded to 18 locations across the Northeast.

News 4 is working to learn more about this crash and will provide and update when available.