Tractor-trailer overturns on I-90 in Cheektowaga, hospitalizing driver

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning in Cheektowaga, the driver of a tractor-trailer was hospitalized after his vehicle overturned on the Thruway.

New York State police were at the scene around 4:30 a.m. They say the 57-year-old West Seneca man behind the wheel was moving too fast on the Exit 52 ramp near Walden Avenue when the incident happened.

According to State police, the tractor trailer overturned onto the driver’s side, hitting the concrete median.

At the time, the truck was hauling scrap metal. It was eventually moved from the scene, and the ramp was reopened by 9:15 a.m.

The driver, who complained of hip and head pain, was taken to Mercy Hospital. It’s not clear if he will face charges.