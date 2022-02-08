TSA: Clarence Center man stopped from carrying loaded gun onto flight

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time this year, a gun was found at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport’s security checkpoint.

Officials say it was found in a Clarence Center resident’s carry-on bag this past Saturday. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the handgun was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man who owned it had a valid pistol permit, but it’s illegal to bring a gun through a TSA security checkpoint. To travel with a gun, it needs to be unloaded and in checked baggage.

Once it was found, the TSA says the man voluntarily surrendered his weapon to NFTA police to be destroyed.

“I commend the officer who spotted the gun on the X-ray monitor and the entire team that was working at the checkpoint on Saturday,” TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York Bart Johnson says. “They have a tough job and they perform it well.”

According to the TSA, civil penalties for bringing a handgun to a security checkpoint can be thousands of dollars.