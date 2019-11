CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–TSA is getting ready for another busy holiday travel season.

Officials expect about 27 million people to pass through checkpoints at airports in Upstate New York.

That’s 4% more than last year.

Officials say if you’re flying, It’s important to make sure you get to the airport early so you don’t miss your flight.

They say you should check in to your flight ahead of time through the airlines’ web site or app.