TSA installs barriers at security checkpoints at Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is working to better prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

Acrylic barriers have been installed at security checkpoints through the airport, including travel document checking podiums and divesting areas.

“Buffalo Niagara International was the first airport in Upstate New York to receive the protective shields,” said Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “They will continue to be installed at Upstate New York airports into the spring. The installation of these barriers is just one of many initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and employees. These shields provide an additional layer of protection to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”