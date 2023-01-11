BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets were recently sold in Erie County — one in Buffalo and the other in Cheektowaga.
Both tickets, which were for Tuesday evening’s drawing, are worth $10,103.50.
The Cheektowaga ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Union Road and Vern Lane, next to Polish Villa. The Buffalo ticket was bought at City Max Market, at the corner of Grider Street and Litchfield Avenue.
The winning numbers are: 01-06-11-15-31. Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.
Latest Posts
- Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online marketplace: ‘Inconsistent with our values’
- Jamestown police say woman was unlawfully imprisoned
- Bills S Micah Hyde, WR Jamison Crowder return to practice, won’t play vs. Dolphins
- The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
- Porter rakes in $1.3M in first 24 hours of Senate bid
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.