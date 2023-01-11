BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets were recently sold in Erie County — one in Buffalo and the other in Cheektowaga.

Both tickets, which were for Tuesday evening’s drawing, are worth $10,103.50.

The Cheektowaga ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Union Road and Vern Lane, next to Polish Villa. The Buffalo ticket was bought at City Max Market, at the corner of Grider Street and Litchfield Avenue.

The winning numbers are: 01-06-11-15-31. Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.