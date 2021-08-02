“Tykes Tuesday” events at Walden Galleria announced

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This month, children can take part in the Walden Galleria’s “Tykes Tuesday” Kids Club.
On Tuesday mornings, family-friendly events will be offered for children of all ages.
The events will start at either 10 or 11 a.m. Here is the schedule:
- Tuesday, August 10th – Space Jam: A New Legacy in RPX at Regal Cinemas starting at 10:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 17th – Power Play Day at Dave & Buster’s starting at 11:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 24th – Jump & Play at Urban Air Adventure Park starting at 10:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 31st – Special Mystery Event to be announced soon!
The events are limited to 100 children, and an adult must be present with each child. Registration is required before each event. Information on them will be posted to Walden Galleria’s website.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.