CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — U-Crest Fire Department responded to a reported fire in Cheektowaga Saturday evening.

According to U-Crest, the incident involved two separate fires in a residence, and the fires remain under investigation.

The fires reportedly occurred on Floreis Court, near where Genesee Street passes over the Thruway. Further information is not available at this time.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.