Urban Air opening new recreation center at Walden Galleria next year

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Urban Air is opening a new entertainment center at the Walden Galleria.

Early next year, the mall will feature a 45,000-square-foot trampoline and recreation center.

“Our team is very excited to be adding dozens of new jobs to the Buffalo community,” Rachelle Nurse, Urban Air Buffalo owner, said. “We’re so happy to bring a park full of attractions for all ages and can’t wait to announce our official grand opening date once everything is finalized!”

Attractions at the facility will include things like the Sky Rider Coaster, an obstacle course, climbing walls and a warrior battle beam.

“As a leader in indoor family-friendly entertainment, we’re thrilled to add Urban Air to Walden Galleria,” Alex Corbelli, marketing director for Walden Galleria, said. “Their active entertainment elements of wall-to-wall trampolines, climbing walls, playgrounds and aerial sports offer a unique experience that appeal to all ages and skillsets.”

Urban Air, which will take the former location of RPM Raceway, will open early next year.