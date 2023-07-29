CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a gas pump early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed to News 4.

A vehicle left the road and crashed into a gas pump just after 6 a.m. at a Broadway gas station near Roland Street, according to authorities. They say first responders found a male inside the vehicle who was unconscious and had to be extricated.

The male was taken to an area hospital with a broken arm. The cause of the crash is under investigation.