CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a gas pump early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed to News 4.
A vehicle left the road and crashed into a gas pump just after 6 a.m. at a Broadway gas station near Roland Street, according to authorities. They say first responders found a male inside the vehicle who was unconscious and had to be extricated.
The male was taken to an area hospital with a broken arm. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Latest Posts
- Vehicle crashes into Cheektowaga gas station pump
- Service member who died in Fayetteville motorcycle collision identified
- The busiest days to fly around Labor Day 2023
- Why are people drinking borax cleaning powder on TikTok?
- Your vintage Barbie dolls might be worth a pretty penny — if you have the right ones
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.