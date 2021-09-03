VIDEO: Cheektowaga Police save four people from burning home

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people are safe after officers in Cheektowaga leaped into action saving them from their burning Preston Road home. The rescue was all caught on body camera early Friday morning.

Four police officers pulled their car up to the second-floor balcony where four people were trapped. They used it as a step stool to get people down.

The fire was on the first floor and the thick heavy smoke made it impossible for them to use the stairs.

All four people in the home including a small dog made it down to the ground safely.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help those people.