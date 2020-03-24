View from the cab: Roads less crowded but lifelines for truckers drying up

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The most noticeable change for truckers driving to and through Western New York is they say they have a lot more room to maneuver on the roads.

“We haul food and medical supplies and we notice a lot less trucks and cars on the road, which is a good thing to keep the spread of the virus down,” said Alan Harper, a driver from Salt Lake City.

“I’ve been down in South Carolina and Virginia. Everybody just seems to be going about normal,” said Dewayne Keene, a trucker from Syracuse. “Some wear masks and I keep my cleaners in here and pretty much eat my stuff in my truck. I have a refrigerator and freezer on my truck so it’s pretty much the same.”

The truckers we spoke to were glad they could still take a shower and use the facilities at Jim’s Truck stop in Cheektowaga but they say it’s not like that everywhere.

“We live off the road, we live off these truck stops and we’re hearing more and more, especially through our friends on Facebook where people are closing bathrooms, closing the rest areas, not allowing us to get in, get food that we need. It’s not good. It’s not a good feeling at all,” said Steve Pounders, driving in from Florida.

”Personally, I take this very serious because I spent 20 years in the medical field and I would say to the general population out there, don’t hoard things, but at the same time, be prepared.”