Villa Maria College covering the cost of students’ books and supplies

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Villa Maria College is helping make school more affordable by covering the cost of books and supplies for students.

After a trial run this past fall, the Cheektowaga school is now extending this benefit to all students.

More than 500 students are currently enrolled at Villa Maria, and each has the opportunity to save up to $2,500 per year because of this. Hyatt’s in north Buffalo is giving assistance by helping provide supplies.

“What people don’t realize is a lot of our students, and students at all colleges, are working,” Villa Maria President Dr. Matthew Giordano says. “They’re trying to support their families,” Dr. Giordano says. “They have to pay for transportation and food. And this means that they can maybe work a few less hours, or they don’t have to take out an extra loan in order to pay for college. That’s a huge relief to them.”