Walden Ave. shutdown from Peppy Place to Anderson Road as crews battle building fire

Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are battling a building fire in Cheektowaga. Walden Avenue from Peppy Place to Anderson Road is closed as emergency crews respond.

Cheektowaga Police are asking the public to avoid the area and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

News 4 is working to learn more information about the fire.

Images Courtesy: Jeremy Chazen

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

