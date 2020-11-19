Walden Galleria announces Black Friday hours

Cheektowaga

by: Patrick Ryan

Posted: / Updated:
walden-galleria_340492

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Walden Galleria will be closed on Thanksgiving but will open its doors from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Black Friday.

Mall officials also announced extended shopping hours for Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29 from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

On Black Friday, these stories will open early:

  • Best Buy: 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.
  • Macy’s: 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 12:00 a.m. midnight
  • Bath & Body Works: 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 9:30 p.m.

A complete listing of the Galleria’s holiday hours are available here.

The Galleria says they will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidance and are enforcing state COVID-19 mandates.

The Walden Galleria’s “Healthy Shopper Guidelines” are available here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss