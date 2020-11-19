Walden Galleria announces Black Friday hours

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Walden Galleria will be closed on Thanksgiving but will open its doors from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Black Friday.

Mall officials also announced extended shopping hours for Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29 from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

On Black Friday, these stories will open early:

Best Buy: 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

JCPenney: 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

Macy's: 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 12:00 a.m. midnight

Bath & Body Works: 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 9:30 p.m.

A complete listing of the Galleria’s holiday hours are available here.

The Galleria says they will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidance and are enforcing state COVID-19 mandates.

The Walden Galleria’s “Healthy Shopper Guidelines” are available here.