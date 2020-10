Walden Galleria announces holiday hours and Thanksgiving closure

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Once the holiday passes, the mall will reopen for Black Friday shopping at 7 a.m.

“If the challenges of the pandemic have taught us anything, it is the value of time with family,” Marketing Director Alex Corbelli says. “It’s our hope that our guests, tenants and on-site staff will be able to spend additional time with their loved ones and re-charge during the most active shopping season of the year.”

Here’s the complete list of the Galleria’s holiday hours:

November:

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 26, 2020: CLOSED

Black Friday: Friday, November 27, 2020: 7am – 9:30pm

Saturday, November 28, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Sunday, November 29, 2020: 11am – 6pm

Monday, November 30, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

December:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Wednesday, December 2, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Thursday, December 3, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Friday, December 4, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Saturday, December 5, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Sunday, December 6, 2020: 11am – 6pm

Monday, December 7, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Tuesday, December 8, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Thursday, December 10 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Friday, December 11, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Saturday, December 12, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Sunday, December 13 2020: 11am – 6pm

Monday, December 14, 2020: 9am – 9:30pm

Tuesday, December 15, 2020: 9am – 9:30pm

Wednesday, December 16, 2020: 9am – 9:30pm

Thursday, December 17, 2020: 9am – 9:30pm

Friday, December 18, 2020: 9am – 9:30pm

Saturday, December 19, 2020: 8am – 9:30pm

Sunday, December 20, 2020: 8am – 9:30pm

Monday, December 21, 2020: 8am – 9:30pm

Tuesday, December 22, 2020: 8am – 9:30pm

Wednesday, December 23, 2020: 8am – 9:30pm

Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020: 8am – 5pm

Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2020: CLOSED

Saturday, December 26, 2020: 9am – 9:30pm

Sunday, December 27, 2020: 11am – 6pm

Monday, December 28, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Tuesday, December 29, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

Wednesday, December 30, 2020: 10am – 9:30pm

New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31, 2020: 10am – 5pm

New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1, 2021: 10am – 5pm

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.