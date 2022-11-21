CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple stores at the Walden Galleria will be opening earlier than 7 a.m. on Black Friday, the mall announced Monday.

The following stores have altered Black Friday hours:

Best Buy: Opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and remaining open until 10 p.m.

JCPenney: Opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and remaining open until 10 p.m.

Macy’s: Opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remaining open until Midnight

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remaining open until 9 p.m.

Hours for the rest of the mall are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday and it will be closed on Thanksgiving. The Galleria will also be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition, Santa Claus will be available to visit at his fireside lounge near the Apple Store.

The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls U.S.A. also announced they will extend their hours, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m.