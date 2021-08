CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is holding its third quarterly lockdown drill with Cheektowaga police on Thursday.

Officials say the drill will begin at 10:15 a.m.

They will make a public announcement that the emergency drill is happening, according to the Galleria.

Mall officials anticipate the drill to last approximately 15 minutes during mall hours.

