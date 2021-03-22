Walden Galleria Dave & Buster’s fully reopening Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, Dave & Buster’s at the Walden Galleria will fully reopen under New York State guidelines.

The Galleria says reservations are strongly encouraged, and the dining area will be limited to 25% capacity.

Regular hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday: Noon – 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 10 p.m.

Dave & Buster’s says as a token of appreciation for frontline workers, it will offer a $10 Powe Card to first responders who present a valid ID/badge.