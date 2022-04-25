CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Friday, the Walden Galleria‘s hours will expand. Galleria Marketing Director Alex Corbelli says it’s a welcome change.

“Given the pent-up demand for later shopping hours, combined with the easing of restrictions for travelers, we are eager to extend the shopping center’s hours of operation,” Corbelli said.

Here are the new hours, as of April 29. They’ll remain in effect until further notice:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Shoppers should take note that some stores and entertainment venues may have hours that extend beyond those of other stores in the Galleria.