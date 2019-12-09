Walden Galleria extending shopping hours during holiday season

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is extending its shopping hours during the holiday season.

“We understand that purchasing holiday gifts can be stressful and finding the time to do so can be even more challenging,” says Alex Corbelli, marketing director for Walden Galleria. “By extending our shopping hours, we can accommodate individuals with demanding schedules and reduce the time-crunch while shopping.”

Here are the times you can go shopping from Friday through Christmas:

Friday, December 13th: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Saturday, December 14th: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sunday, December 15th: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Monday, December 16th: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Tuesday, December 17th: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Wednesday, December 18th: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Thursday, December 19th: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Friday, December 20th: 8:00am – 11:00pm

Saturday, December 21st: 8:00am – 11:00pm

Sunday, December 22nd: 8:00am – 11:00pm

Monday, December 23rd: 8:00am – 11:00pm

Tuesday, December 24th: 8:00am – 5:00pm

Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25th: CLOSED

Some stores, like Macy’s and JCPenney, operate on their own schedules, and may have different hours. More information can be found on the mall’s website.