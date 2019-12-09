Walden Galleria extending shopping hours during holiday season

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is extending its shopping hours during the holiday season.
“We understand that purchasing holiday gifts can be stressful and finding the time to do so can be even more challenging,” says Alex Corbelli, marketing director for Walden Galleria. “By extending our shopping hours, we can accommodate individuals with demanding schedules and reduce the time-crunch while shopping.”
Here are the times you can go shopping from Friday through Christmas:
- Friday, December 13th: 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Saturday, December 14th: 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Sunday, December 15th: 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Monday, December 16th: 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Tuesday, December 17th: 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Wednesday, December 18th: 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Thursday, December 19th: 9:00am – 10:00pm
- Friday, December 20th: 8:00am – 11:00pm
- Saturday, December 21st: 8:00am – 11:00pm
- Sunday, December 22nd: 8:00am – 11:00pm
- Monday, December 23rd: 8:00am – 11:00pm
- Tuesday, December 24th: 8:00am – 5:00pm
- Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25th: CLOSED
Some stores, like Macy’s and JCPenney, operate on their own schedules, and may have different hours. More information can be found on the mall’s website.