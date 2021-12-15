Walden Galleria extends hours for holiday shoppers

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is updating its holiday shopping hours.
To accommodate shoppers during the weekend and week before Christmas, the Galleria will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This starts on Saturday, December 18.
On Christmas Eve, the shopping center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. And other than some restaurants, the Galleria will be closed on Christmas.
Stores like Macy’s JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods will operate on their own schedules.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.