Walden Galleria extends hours for holiday shoppers

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is updating its holiday shopping hours.

To accommodate shoppers during the weekend and week before Christmas, the Galleria will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This starts on Saturday, December 18.

On Christmas Eve, the shopping center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. And other than some restaurants, the Galleria will be closed on Christmas.

Stores like Macy’s JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods will operate on their own schedules.

