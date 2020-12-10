Walden Galleria extends hours through Christmas

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is extending its hours of operation through Christmas.
“Given the current shopping environment, we understand that purchasing holiday gifts can be stressful,” says Alex Corbelli, marketing director for Walden Galleria. “By extending our shopping hours, we’re able to accommodate individuals with demanding schedules and reduce pressure while shopping.”
- Monday, December 14th: 9:00am – 9:30pm
- Tuesday, December 15th: 9:00am – 9:30pm
- Wednesday, December 16th: 9:00am – 9:30pm
- Thursday, December 17th: 9:00am – 9:30pm
- Friday, December 18th: 9:00am – 9:30pm
- Saturday, December 19th: 8:00am – 9:30pm
- Sunday, December 20th: 8:00am – 9:30pm
- Sunday, December 21st: 8:00am – 9:30pm
- Monday, December 22nd: 8:00am – 9:30pm
- Tuesday, December 23rd: 8:00am – 9:30pm
- Wednesday, December 24th: 8:00am – 5:00pm
- Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25th: CLOSED
Stores like Macy’s, Dick’s and JCPenney will operate on their own schedules. A full list of holiday hours can be found here.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.