Walden Galleria extends hours through Christmas

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is extending its hours of operation through Christmas.

“Given the current shopping environment, we understand that purchasing holiday gifts can be stressful,” says Alex Corbelli, marketing director for Walden Galleria. “By extending our shopping hours, we’re able to accommodate individuals with demanding schedules and reduce pressure while shopping.”

Monday, December 14th: 9:00am – 9:30pm

Tuesday, December 15th: 9:00am – 9:30pm

Wednesday, December 16th: 9:00am – 9:30pm

Thursday, December 17th: 9:00am – 9:30pm

Friday, December 18th: 9:00am – 9:30pm

Saturday, December 19th: 8:00am – 9:30pm

Sunday, December 20th: 8:00am – 9:30pm

Sunday, December 21st: 8:00am – 9:30pm

Monday, December 22nd: 8:00am – 9:30pm

Tuesday, December 23rd: 8:00am – 9:30pm

Wednesday, December 24th: 8:00am – 5:00pm

Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25th: CLOSED

Stores like Macy’s, Dick’s and JCPenney will operate on their own schedules. A full list of holiday hours can be found here.