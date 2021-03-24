Walden Galleria hosting first lockdown drill of the year on Thursday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Walden Galleria will host its first quarterly lockdown drill of the year with Cheektowaga Police Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

The Galleria says the drill is a precautionary measure conducted by its security and police to equip employees with proper training in case of emergency.

According to the mall, the drills are done quarterly to establish a foundation of procedure if a situation should present itself.

Galleria officials anticipate the drill to last approximately 15 minutes and will be initiated during open mall hours.

The mall will make a public address announcement that the drill is happening.

