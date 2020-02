CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Walden Galleria is hosting its first security lockdown drill of the year on Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

Officials say its a precautionary measure conducted by Galleria Security and Cheektowaga Police to equip employees with proper training in case of an emergency.

The mall says there will be an announcement declaring an emergency drill is in progress.

It will be during mall hours and is anticipated to last 15 minutes.

