1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo announces summer school classes will be virtual Changes to religious gathering rules in NY take effect Thursday Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 277 active closings. Click for more details.

Walden Galleria offering curbside pickup for some stores

Cheektowaga

by:

Posted: / Updated:
walden-galleria_340492

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Walden Galleria announced Thursday it’s providing curbside pickup under Phase One reopening.

Mall officials say “Curbside@Walden” is in accordance with direction from the state, and while the mall cannot allow people inside, they want people to enjoy purchasing from some of their favorite stores.

Curbside pickup is available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The mall says hours and participating retailers may vary by location and change over time.

Stores participating in the curbside pickup include:

  • Best Buy: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily
  • Williams-Sonoma: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., daily
  • Pottery Barn: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., daily
  • The Cheesecake Factory: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., daily
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Mon-Sat 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Five Guys: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., daily
  • Macy’s: Starting 5/26, Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • P.F. Chang’s: 2 p.m.-9 p.m. daily
  • World of Beer: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Mall officials ask customers to call the store of their choice or visit their website to place an order.

The mall says unless the store you are picking up from has their own exterior entrance, pickup will be located in the spot shown below:

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss