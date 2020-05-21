Walden Galleria offering curbside pickup for some stores

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Walden Galleria announced Thursday it’s providing curbside pickup under Phase One reopening.

Mall officials say “Curbside@Walden” is in accordance with direction from the state, and while the mall cannot allow people inside, they want people to enjoy purchasing from some of their favorite stores.

Curbside pickup is available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The mall says hours and participating retailers may vary by location and change over time.

Stores participating in the curbside pickup include:

Best Buy: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily

Williams-Sonoma: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., daily

Pottery Barn: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., daily

The Cheesecake Factory: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., daily

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Mon-Sat 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Five Guys: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., daily

Macy’s: Starting 5/26, Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

P.F. Chang’s: 2 p.m.-9 p.m. daily

World of Beer: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Mall officials ask customers to call the store of their choice or visit their website to place an order.

The mall says unless the store you are picking up from has their own exterior entrance, pickup will be located in the spot shown below:

