CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Walden Galleria says it will begin Phase 2 of reopening with expanded shopping hours.

Starting Monday, June 28, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays will remain from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mall officials are reminding shoppers that restaurants on the property will continue to offer extended hours into the evening. They encourage guests to call ahead and confirm a specific venue’s hours.

