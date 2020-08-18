Walden Galleria owner files lawsuits against Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works over rent payments

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of the Walden Galleria has filed lawsuits against some stores accused of not paying rent since earlier this year.

In four separate suits, Victoria’s Secret, Pink, Bath & Body Works and White Barn are said to have stopped paying rent on or around April 1.

All indoor portions of malls in New York were closed down in mid-March.

In early July, each store received a notice regarding past due rent.

Here is how much each store owed Pyramid Walden Company in rent by August, and how much each was supposed to pay per month:

Pyramid is seeking the rent money owed by these stores, and any other fees or rents that accrue while the lawsuit is pending.

To read each lawsuit, click or tap on the name of each store above.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.