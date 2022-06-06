CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pyramid Management Group, the owner of the Walden Galleria, has received an extension to its loan.
The three-year extension was announced on Monday, and Pyramid says it will allow them to continue reinvesting in the mall.
The Walden Galleria has been a staple of shopping in Western New York since 1989, regularly bringing in customers from not only New York, but Ontario and Pennsylvania, as well.
Stephen J. Congel, chief executive officer of Pyramid Management Group, says “The resilience and strength of the shopping center, along with Pyramid’s continued efforts to reimagine, redefine and enhance the guest experience, enabled us to successfully extend the loan.”
Pyramid and its tenants employ more than 4,000 people at the 1.6 million square-foot space. Set to open soon is a Five Below location, as well as Irish international department store Primark next year.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.