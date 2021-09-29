Walden Galleria partners with WNY business owner to bring a vending machine that sells skincare products

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jill Miller born and raised in Niagara Falls is a nurse, a mom and now as the CEO of Skincare Essentials by Jill — she can add businesswoman to her resume.

“I started this out of pure love for my daughter.” says Miller. “She’s now two but at six weeks of age she developed infant eczema and it didn’t sit well with me to put steroid-based cream on a six-week-old baby. So, I went home, and I was adamant on researching the best methods to help an infant.”

With a background in medicine, Miller’s search ultimately led her to experiment with more natural ingredients like shea butter, goat milk, and honey, making body scrubs, soaps and moisturizers and turning what was once a simple project of love into a profitable business.

