CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lockdown drill will be happening at the Walden Galleria on Wednesday.
The drill, which starts at 11:15 a.m. and will last approximately 15 minutes, is conducted with Cheektowaga police and is meant to give employees proper training in case of an emergency.
A public address announcement will be made declaring the drill is being conducted and shoppers should go about shopping as normal.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.