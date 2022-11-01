CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lockdown drill will be happening at the Walden Galleria on Wednesday.

The drill, which starts at 11:15 a.m. and will last approximately 15 minutes, is conducted with Cheektowaga police and is meant to give employees proper training in case of an emergency.

A public address announcement will be made declaring the drill is being conducted and shoppers should go about shopping as normal.

