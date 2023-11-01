CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year, but they’re opening up early for Black Friday.

The shopping center has released its full holiday schedule. Most nights, they’re closing at 8 or 9 p.m., but early 5 p.m. closings will take place on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. That being said, hours for some restaurants and entertainment venues may go outside mall hours.

Additionally, Santa Claus himself will be back at the Galleria, on the lower level near the Apple Store, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 24.