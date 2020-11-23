Walden Galleria releases schedule, guidelines for Santa Claus visits

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Santa Claus is coming to the Walden Galleria this Friday at 11 a.m. His temporary home is on the lower level between Apple and Clarks.

The Galleria says there will be a focus on the health and well-being of everyone amid the current pandemic.

Reservations are encouraged for all guests, with walk-up visits available as space allows, the mall says.

The mall says it’s following best practices including, maintaining social distancing, face mask requirements, and enhanced cleaning between visits.

According to the mall, there will also be an 8-ft wide plexiglass guard placed in front of Santa for safety.

Guest can remove masks temporarily while the photo is taken.

Santa will be available November 27-29, December 4-6, and then daily from December 9-24.

Here are Santa’s visiting hours:

Mondays – Thursdays: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sundays: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pet Photo Nights, Mondays & Tuesdays (December 14-22): 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The mall encourages guests to schedule their visit online.