Walden Galleria shoppers react to COVID-19 restrictions

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– For the most part, all the shoppers seem to be getting all their shopping done, while following all the COVID-19 safety rules.

The shopping scene at the Galleria late this morning, was a stark difference from earlier this morning today.

At Game Stop in the mall, a crowd gathered out in front of the gate. Later on, there were no crowds and docile shoppers roam the mall.

Walden Galleria shopper Dawn Zurek said “I feel really safe, everybody has a mask, everybody is wearing it properly. I have not seen anybody not following the guidelines.”

Another shopper, Dinelle Miller told us “We usually go Thursday after dinner, but this year we couldn’t so we decided that we were going to come early Friday and do it.”

Many of the stores had a variety of approaches when it came to keeping folks safe from COVID-19. They had hand sanitizer available, social distance floor markings and roped off lines of people waiting outside.

Nicholas Maria, Buffalo has been working Black Friday for several years, he fixes cell phones.

It’s definitely slower, less people, but who knows, maybe later it will heat up, and there will be more people. Hopefully, business will get better. Everybody’s got to be safe and keep these on.” Nicholas Maria, Buffalo, NY resident

Even Santa was at the mall, he was decked out in his holiday red suit and a COVID-face shield. Kids were able to have a socially distant visit with him on the other side of the plexiglass.

“It’s just kind of weird that they were able to physically touch him, or shake hands with him or whatever, but they wanted to come see him.” Nichole Nelson, Buffalo, NY resident

The Erie County Health Department says there were no capacity issues at the mall today.

Many of the stores have extended hours.