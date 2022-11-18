CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of western New York’s most popular shopping centers is keeping its doors shut amid the snowstorm hitting the region.
The Walden Galleria announced that as of 8 a.m. Friday, it was closed. This is in accordance with the current travel ban in the Town of Cheektowaga.
There isn’t an exact time when it’s expected to reopen.
“The safety and well-being of customers and employees is extremely important, and Walden Galleria will closely monitor the rapidly changing weather conditions and provide timely updates as they become available,” a statement from the Galleria read.
Thursday night at 9 p.m., a travel ban took effect in all of Erie County, but it has since been downgraded to a travel advisory in the following areas:
- Grand Island
- Tonawanda
- Amherst
- Clarence
- Newstead
- Buffalo
- Colden
- Holland
- Brandt
- Sardinia
- Concord
- Collins
- North Collins
Currently, lake-effect snow warnings are in effect (or soon to be in effect) across much of western New York, and some areas could see more than two feet of snow.
