CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of western New York’s most popular shopping centers is keeping its doors shut amid the snowstorm hitting the region.

The Walden Galleria announced that as of 8 a.m. Friday, it was closed. This is in accordance with the current travel ban in the Town of Cheektowaga.

There isn’t an exact time when it’s expected to reopen.

“The safety and well-being of customers and employees is extremely important, and Walden Galleria will closely monitor the rapidly changing weather conditions and provide timely updates as they become available,” a statement from the Galleria read.

Thursday night at 9 p.m., a travel ban took effect in all of Erie County, but it has since been downgraded to a travel advisory in the following areas:

Grand Island

Tonawanda

Amherst

Clarence

Newstead

Buffalo

Colden

Holland

Brandt

Sardinia

Concord

Collins

North Collins

Currently, lake-effect snow warnings are in effect (or soon to be in effect) across much of western New York, and some areas could see more than two feet of snow.

4WARN FORECAST | See the latest weather alerts here.