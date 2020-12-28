Walden Galleria to have new hours of operation starting Jan. 2

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting the day after New Year’s, the Walden Galleria will have new hours.

Effective January 2, the Galleria will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Pyramid Management Group says these new hours are based on feedback and input from both guests and tenants.

Still, some venues may continue offering extended evening hours.

