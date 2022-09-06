CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria will host its third security lockdown drill of the year.
The drill will be at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
The drill is a precautionary measure conducted by the Walden Galleria Security and Cheektowaga Police to equip mall employees with proper training in case of an emergency.
A public announcement will be made prior to the drill and will last approximately 15 minutes.
Mall shoppers are to go about their shopping normally.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.