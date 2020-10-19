Walden Galleria to host drive-thru version of “Galleria of Treats”

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is making a change to their usual “Galleria of Treats” event.

On Thursday, October 29, from 2-6 p.m., a drive-thru version of the Galleria of Treats event will take place under the three-level parking ramp next to Texas de Brazil.

“The health and safety of our guests and employees is extremely important to us,” said Alex Corbelli, marketing director for Walden Galleria. “This year we’ve come up with an alternative to Galleria of Treats while still being able to provide candy and a trick-or-treating experience for our guests from their safety of their cars.”

Tickets for the event are pre-sale only and available online through October 28. They cost five dollars each, and a maximum of 500 will be sold.

Each ticket holder will get a bag filled with assorted candy and a full-size candy bar.

Proceeds from this event benefit the American Cancer Society of WNY.

