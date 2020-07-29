Walden Galleria to return to normal hours on August 3

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Monday, the Walden Galleria will return to its normal hours of operation.

From Monday through Saturday, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some stores and venues, including restaurants, may have different operating hours.

The Walden Galleria is reminding employees and patrons to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands and stay home if they’re sick.

