CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York community came together Sunday to support bereaved families at the 30th annual Walk to Remember at Cheektowaga Town Park.

The walk is held during National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month to raise awareness for babies who have died through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or early infant death.

Families, friends and healthcare workers grieved and celebrated the memories of loved ones. The names and dates of the lost babies were on display in the angel memorial path, where families were able to quietly grieve.

Studies have shown that one in four women have experienced some form of infant loss.

“One of the biggest things we hear is a lot of families feel like they’re alone in their grief, they’e alone in their loss. “And this event shows that you’re not alone, that there’s a whole group of people that will support you and understand what you’re feeling,” said Emily Doring, executive director of WNY Perinatal Bereavement Network Inc.