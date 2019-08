CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The walls of the second local Chick-fil-A restaurant are going up.

This photo of the future restaurant, located at Transit and Losson roads in Cheektowaga, was captured on Thursday morning.

The restaurant chain’s first location in the local area, on Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga, was opened last year.

It’s not clear yet when this one will start serving up the franchise’s beloved chicken.