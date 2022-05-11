CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man on the lam for more than a month has been taken into custody in North Carolina.

On March 29, Cheektowaga police pulled over a car they said had dark, tinted windows. In the passenger seat was 23-year-old Amari Guilford, they said.

According to police, Guilford got out of the car and ran away, never to be found that night. Police searched the vehicle he was in, and under his seat, they say they found a loaded handgun “with an attached, fully loaded 30-round drum-style magazine.”

(Photo courtesy of the Cheektowaga Police Department)

“Guilford was identified by the officer through body cam footage from the incident and by mug shots from previous arrests,” Cheektowaga police said.

In an effort combining the work of local, state and federal agencies, Guilford was eventually located in Charlotte, North Carolina. After being apprehended by U.S. Marshals Service agents, Guilford was extradited back to New York.

He faces charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and obstructing governmental administration.