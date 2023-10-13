CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA says painting of sections of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport’s main runway will continue until mid-October.

This is due to inclement weather.

“We appreciate the patience from residents and riders, and we are working diligently to make sure this work is done as quickly and efficiently as possible,” NFTA Communications Manager Kelly Khatib says.

Flights will not be impacted by this work, which was originally expected to be wrapped up in early October.

The first step of runway construction at the Buffalo airport began this past May, with the NFTA announcing its completion on Sept. 1.

The NFTA estimates the painting work will be completed in roughly a week’s time.